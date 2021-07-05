Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZEV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ZEV opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto purchased 650,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

