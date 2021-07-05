LINKA Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $236,885.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.57 or 0.00853393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.29 or 0.08012919 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

