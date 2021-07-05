Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $55.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.16 million and the highest is $57.45 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $47.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $607,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $23.32 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $819.14 million, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

