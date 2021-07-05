Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $4,111.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.66 or 0.99553980 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 730,428,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

