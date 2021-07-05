Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $2,681.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $2,681.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,533.36 or 0.99943713 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 496.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 730,316,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.