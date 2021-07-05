Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.9% of Castellan Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.49. 778,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

