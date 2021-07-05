Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,982.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.02 or 0.06626265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.37 or 0.01504681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00412143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.35 or 0.00624183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00425970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00342599 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

