LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Panmure Gordon downgraded LondonMetric Property from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.