LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $195.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.28.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.