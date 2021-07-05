LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.96.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $157.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.88.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.