LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.96.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $157.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.88.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

