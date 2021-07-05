Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LYRA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 127,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,469. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

