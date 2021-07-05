Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,834. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

