Mark Stevens Acquires 1,361 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

