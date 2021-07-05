Mark Stevens Acquires 95 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

