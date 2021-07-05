Mark Stevens Invests $250,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mark Stevens acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $7,153,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $506,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 61.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $98.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

