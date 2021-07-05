Mark Stevens Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mark Stevens purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $199.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.78 and a 12-month high of $199.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

