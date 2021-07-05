Mark Stevens Sells 51 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mark Stevens decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $248.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

