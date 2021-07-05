Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,218.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $881.00 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,203.43.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

