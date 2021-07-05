Markston International LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Markston International LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

