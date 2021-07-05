MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Short Interest Update

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 463,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

