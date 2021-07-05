Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.14% of Materion worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $76.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

