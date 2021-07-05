Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 622,496 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the quarter. Insperity accounts for about 1.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity worth $232,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Insperity by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,938. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

