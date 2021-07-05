Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,884 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $729,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.63. 277,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

