Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,593 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Intuit worth $491,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.64. 1,072,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $500.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

