Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $142.16 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,306 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of AptarGroup worth $142,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

