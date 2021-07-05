Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 191,235 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191,235 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Winmark worth $66,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Winmark by 11.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.90. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,058. The stock has a market cap of $721.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.23. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $150.03 and a 12 month high of $202.42.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.