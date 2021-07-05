McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (MKC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

