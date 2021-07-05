McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.5% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in McDonald’s by 227.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 150,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 104,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.63. 87,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

