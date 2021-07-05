MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 19.2% in June

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,671. The company has a market cap of $382.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89. MedAvail has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.56.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $36,876,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in MedAvail during the first quarter worth $7,205,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MedAvail by 262.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MedAvail by 231.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

