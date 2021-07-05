Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MDIBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,242. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

