Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MDIBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,242. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

