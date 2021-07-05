MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.53. MediWound has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

