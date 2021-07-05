MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of MediWound stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.53. MediWound has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.