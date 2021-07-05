Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 10% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $1,309.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00393972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015110 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.38 or 0.01256771 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

