Method Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $18,008.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.00819050 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,806,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

