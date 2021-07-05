Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,287,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 695,692 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,896,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

