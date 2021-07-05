Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits Market Cap of $32.95 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $24.61 or 0.00073391 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and approximately $44,258.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00134842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00168370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,577.67 or 1.00137301 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,095 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

