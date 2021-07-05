Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 1,121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $174.46. 412,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,594. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.