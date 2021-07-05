Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,397,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,688. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $159.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.