Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,510.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,328.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

