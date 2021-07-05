Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,532,000. Snowflake accounts for about 30.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Snowflake at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after buying an additional 1,343,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,596.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,894,000 after buying an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.24. 1,333,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.43. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,744 shares of company stock worth $170,650,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

