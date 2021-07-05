Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Momo were worth $33,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

