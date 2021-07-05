Moncler (MONRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Moncler (OTCMKTS: MONRY):

6/29/2021 – Moncler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/28/2021 – Moncler had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/25/2021 – Moncler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/23/2021 – Moncler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.60. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583. Moncler S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

