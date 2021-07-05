MoonSwap (MOON) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.13 million and $7,485.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00407008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,640,818 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620,317 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

