Morgan Stanley Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $229.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.80.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

