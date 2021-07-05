MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MSADY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.82. 138,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

