mStable USD Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $11,706.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,706.81 or 1.00123904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007883 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00058434 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

