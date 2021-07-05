Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.73% of Mueller Water Products worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after acquiring an additional 492,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

