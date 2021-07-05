Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

