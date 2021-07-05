Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

MTL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,846. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

