Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.
MTL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,846. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.