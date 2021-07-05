Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MURGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $27.76 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

