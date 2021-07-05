Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.